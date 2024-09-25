Sandia Investment Management LP Increases Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,751,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,191,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,729,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in APi Group by 271.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $4,954,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock valued at $11,653,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

About APi Group

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.