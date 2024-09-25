Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,194,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $347,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Price Performance

Shares of ZK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology ( NYSE:ZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

