15,172 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Acquired by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at about $427,000.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rubrik news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

RBRK stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

