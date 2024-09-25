Sandia Investment Management LP Takes $88,000 Position in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,853,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86. Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Contineum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Contineum Therapeutics Profile

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

