Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Zebra Technologies worth $161,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 151,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,726,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $364.43 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.13 and a 200 day moving average of $315.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

