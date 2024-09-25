Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,288.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

