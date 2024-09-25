Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lifted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 571,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $254,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 63,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $496.18. The company has a market cap of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.