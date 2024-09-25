Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $129.15 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,622 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $129,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $438.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $444.50.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

