Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CompoSecure by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CompoSecure stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPO. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Insider Activity

In other CompoSecure news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,998.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

