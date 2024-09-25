Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 366.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,339 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Autodesk worth $208,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $269.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $239.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

