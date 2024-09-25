5,000 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Bought by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 14,856.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 6,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 6,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 5,200 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,727.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $359.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

