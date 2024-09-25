Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $128.77 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 168.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464,981 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Owens Corning worth $128,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.92.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,952. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

