GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $96,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,639,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.19.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

