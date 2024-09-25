Sandia Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Sandia Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REV Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in REV Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,846,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

REV Group Stock Down 0.4 %

REVG stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock.

About REV Group

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

