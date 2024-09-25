Sandia Investment Management LP Takes Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.
In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and sold 17,388 shares valued at $107,072. 12.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
