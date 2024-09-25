Sandia Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN)

Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,352,000.

WBTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, insider Junkoo Kim acquired 22,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 905,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,231.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Namsun Kim bought 7,195 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $100,010.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Junkoo Kim bought 22,596 shares of WEBTOON Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $268,440.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 905,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,231.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 56,526 shares of company stock worth $710,459 in the last 90 days.

WBTN stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

