Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 16,392 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $125,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE LHX opened at $234.74 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

