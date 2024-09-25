Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $119,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,993,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

