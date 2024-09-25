Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $4,643,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 195,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,113.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,221 shares of company stock worth $12,130,609 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

