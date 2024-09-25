Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,040 Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IGPT stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Profile

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

