Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 146,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,559,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

