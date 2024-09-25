22,695 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

