Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 817 Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

GIGB stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

