BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 9,617 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,159,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after acquiring an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,352,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $770.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $769.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.05.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.80.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

