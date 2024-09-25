Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 6,958 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $106.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $96.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

