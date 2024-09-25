10,836 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. UBS Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

