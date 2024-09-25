Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,835 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,035,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,242,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TFPM opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

