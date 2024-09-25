BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $19.13 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 149.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,490 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,077 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $19,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

