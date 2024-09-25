BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 32,714 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Shares of ZTS opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

