Sfmg LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $59.91.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

