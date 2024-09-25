Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after acquiring an additional 944,920 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 354,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,539,000 after buying an additional 503,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $141.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.71%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

