Sfmg LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,814,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SMH stock opened at $243.40 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.14 and its 200-day moving average is $237.38.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.