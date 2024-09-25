Sfmg LLC Acquires 2,798 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XDSQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS XDSQ opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.