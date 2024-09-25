BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 11,743 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $479.38 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $495.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.02 and a 200-day moving average of $425.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total transaction of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

