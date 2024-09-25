Sfmg LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $383.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

