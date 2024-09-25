Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.67.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day moving average of $182.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

