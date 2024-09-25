Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lowered by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.