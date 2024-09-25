The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 60.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,908,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

WMB stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

