Sfmg LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

