Sfmg LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 738,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

