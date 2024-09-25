Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 263,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,418,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5,540.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 73,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.