Sfmg LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sfmg LLC lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 137.6% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,443,000 after buying an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $156,631,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 645,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,872,000 after acquiring an additional 550,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

