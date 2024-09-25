Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

