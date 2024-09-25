Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

NYSE:GHI opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GHI. Raymond James cut their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

