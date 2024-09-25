SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Michael Zagorsek Sells 42,001 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $204,964.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,811.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SOUN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

