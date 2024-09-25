Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Sells 17,500,000 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. decreased its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500,000 shares during the period. BrightView comprises approximately 13.2% of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned 0.35% of BrightView worth $440,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightView in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BV. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BV

BrightView Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.