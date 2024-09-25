Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Position Lifted by BlackBarn Capital Partners LP

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 586,703 shares during the period. Amneal Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP owned 0.65% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.43 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1,235.03% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

