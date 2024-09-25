Bwcp LP Sells 110,579 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bwcp LP trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,579 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 3.9% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $15,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vertiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 202,766 shares in the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $97.39 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $109.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

