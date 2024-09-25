SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CFO Nitesh Sharan Sells 39,728 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 0.4 %

SOUN stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 409,917 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

