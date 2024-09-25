McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 1,099 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $328,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MCD opened at $300.27 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 4,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 7,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $2,762,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

